International › APA

Happening now

Telecom services restored in Ethiopian rebel stronghold

Published on 28.12.2022 at 18h21 by APA News

Telecom services have been restored in Mekelle, the rebel-held capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region after 18 months of blackout.The Ethio-Telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru, told journalists that a successful phone call was made on Wednesday after more than a year of communications blackout caused by the conflict between federal forces and rebels in Tigray.

Frehiwot said the restoration of communications service in Mekelle city has enabled 61 bank branches to resume giving services, according to Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporate.

The CEO said the restoration comes after the completion of repair to 981 kilometer-long fiber optic cables from a total of 1,800kms needing repair. 

Earlier, Ethiopian Airlines said it had resumed flights to Mekelle two days after a delegation of Ethiopian government officials visited the city, the first time since the conflict erupted in November 2020.

The restart of telecom and air services comes as the two months anniversary of the Pretoria peace agreement approaches.

Ethiopia has for the past two years been embroiled in a devastating two year old conflict between Ethiopia government allied troops and the fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which left hundreds of thousands dead and millions more displaced and needing urgent humanitarian aid.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top