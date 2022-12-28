Telecom services restored in Ethiopian rebel stronghold

Telecom services have been restored in Mekelle, the rebel-held capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region after 18 months of blackout.The Ethio-Telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru, told journalists that a successful phone call was made on Wednesday after more than a year of communications blackout caused by the conflict between federal forces and rebels in Tigray.

Frehiwot said the restoration of communications service in Mekelle city has enabled 61 bank branches to resume giving services, according to Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporate.

The CEO said the restoration comes after the completion of repair to 981 kilometer-long fiber optic cables from a total of 1,800kms needing repair.

Earlier, Ethiopian Airlines said it had resumed flights to Mekelle two days after a delegation of Ethiopian government officials visited the city, the first time since the conflict erupted in November 2020.

The restart of telecom and air services comes as the two months anniversary of the Pretoria peace agreement approaches.

Ethiopia has for the past two years been embroiled in a devastating two year old conflict between Ethiopia government allied troops and the fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which left hundreds of thousands dead and millions more displaced and needing urgent humanitarian aid.