Telecoms: Only 40 percent of Ivorians own smartphones

In Cote d’Ivoire, only 40 percent of the population owns a smartphone, while 80 percent of Ivorians are covered by 3G (Generations of mobile telephone standards), APA learned on Wednesday in Abidjan, the economic capital.“However, 51 percent of our data is in 4G,” Djibril Ouattara, the General Manager of the mobile telephone company MTN Cote d’Ivoire told a press conference, as he was reviewing the prospects of his company, less than a year after taking office.

“The group continues to have strong growth in terms of both subscribers and profitability. This year, we will experience a growth of 5 to 10 percent in our turnover. This year we will capitalize between CFA35 and CFA40 billion,” he said, revealing that his company has 12.5 million subscribers in Cote d’Ivoire, including four million active subscribers every month.

“On our mobile money offer, we have strengthened the loan service. We continue to put special emphasis on strengthening our network. We have an excellent quality network,” Mr. Ouattara said.

Speaking of the impact of the Covid-19 health crisis, Mr. Ouattara noted the good resilience of the Ivorian economy, listing social actions made by his company during the pandemic.

“In Cote d’Ivoire, we have started a phase of restructuring the company,” Mr. Ouattara went on, disclosing his company’s prospects in the country.

“Next year, we are going to build our new headquarters in Port-Bouet on the road to Abidjan airport. Our outlook is good. Our brand is the first in Africa and we will continue to invest in this country,” he added.

Mr. Ouattara concluded by insisting on his company’s commitment to increasing its investment in Cote d’Ivoire in the years to come, with the conviction that the country is one of the six most important markets of his group.