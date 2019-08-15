Temperatures rise as election fever grips Botswana

With less than two months left before Election Day, Botswana’s 2019 poll campaigning is reaching fever pitch. Politicians from across the divide are trading accusations and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) finds itself caught up in the middle.Opposition Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) leader Sidney Pilane drew first blood when he accused the IEC of claiming not to be susceptible to lawsuits.

He was commenting on the IEC’s decision to oppose a case in which the BMD wants the commission to interdict any opposition party from contesting the October 2019 elections under the banner of opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

BMD, which was expelled from UDC last year over alleged misconduct, had approached the High Court seeking an order barring other coalition members from contesting under the banner of UDC and to stop the IEC from receiving nominations of candidates from the coalition.

The party has lodged a second application so that the High Court can decide whether it was expelled legally or not.

Commenting on IEC’s decision to oppose his party’s application, Pilane said the commission is not above the law.

“There is no law that exempts the IEC from being interdicted like all other entities, including the government, which is interdicted all the time and never invokes a constitutional mandate, of which it has much more than does the IEC,” Pilane said.

He argued that the IEC has been interdicted at least once before, which is why several years ago a parliamentary candidate was returned unopposed in a by-election.

“The sky did not fall. The IEC is not above the law and its quest for exemption from the law that binds everyone else. It wanting to be allowed to be the law into itself is a most dangerous thing and bodes ill for the future of democratic Botswana,” he said.

He added: “Are they members or supporters of the UDC? Can they ever be trusted to independently, objectively and neutrally conduct elections in which the UDC takes part? What confidence can we have in elections they conduct and in their Independence when the UDC is involved?”

The opposition leader said he was concerned about “the future of our democracy when those who are created to be its instruments seek to undermine it by being partisan politicians.”

“I am in shock on account of the shamelessness of the IEC in boldly acting to undermine the very independence which is the only asset they have.”

The IEC has argued in papers before the High Court that “the remedies (sought by BMD) in the circumstances are wrongly sought against the IEC.”

Through its leader Duma Boko, the UDC is asking the court not to grant the BMD the order sought, saying if granted this would likely remain in force until after the 2019 elections, preventing the UDC from fielding any candidates in future elections.

In another issue, the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has launched an attack on opposition legislators of playing politics with people’s lives.

This follows a decision by the Botswana parliament not to approve a motion requesting that a new water pipeline be constructed from the central part of the country to the capital Gaborone.

Despite the fact that the BDP has a majority in parliament, the ruling party claims the opposition is to blame for ensuring that motion did not see the light of the day.

Parliament rejected the motion on the grounds that the project was not budgeted for and there was nothing suggesting that it had to be treated as a matter of urgency.

“The political opposition is playing politics with people’s lives. They connived to kill a request for the construction of a 100-km pipeline from Masama wells (central part of the country) to the Greater Gaborone Area,” the ruling party said in a statement.

It added: “We will try once more to get the selfish opposition to support the idea of getting enough water to our people. We also wish to make it clear that we shall not tire on efforts to get this precious resource to people’s houses even with strong opposition from the UDC and their partners.”

The BDP advised voters that “we encourage residents of the affected areas and indeed the country to let the opposition know that they are not happy not to have water.”

“When they come to your houses to campaign let them know that water is a basic need and they cannot pretend to care about you when they are doing everything to ensure you do not get water in your houses.”