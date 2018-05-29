Ten people reportedly beheaded in Mozambique

At least 10 people were allegedly beheaded in Mozambique’s remote administrative post of Olumbi, in the district of Palma, north of the country’s northern province of Cabo Delegado.It reportedly happened on Tuesday in what is suspected to be Islamists’ attacks in the region, APA can report on Tuesday.

The District Administrator of Palma, Davide Machimbuco, was quoted on Radio Mozambique as saying: “An Islamist group attack the village of Monjane in administrative post of Olumbi, district of Palma,in the Cabo Delgado province. 10 people including two children and 4 women were beheaded.”

Machimbuco told the state-controlled radio that the information was sent to the provincial police command in Cabo Delgado.

There is an Islamist insurgency in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province, where Ansar al-Sunna, an Islamist militant group, is attempting to establish an Islamic state in Mozambique, with local security forces and civilians being targets of sporadic attacks by suspected Islamist militants.