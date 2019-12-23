Tensions in Ivory Coast as ex-rebel chief’s plane diverted

Published on 23.12.2019 at 21h54 by AFP

Former Ivory Coast rebel chief and presidential candidate Guillaume Soro landed Monday in neighbouring Ghana after his private flight was diverted “against his will”, his party said.

Soro’s planned return to the Ivory Coast as candidate in next year’s ballot is raising tensions in the West African country whose 2010-2011 election ended in deadly violence between rival supporters.

Returning on a private flight following a six-month absence, Soro was diverted to Accra, according to Alain Lobognon, a spokesman for the Generations and people in solidarity party or GPS.

In Abidjan, security forces in uniform and plain clothes stormed the GPS headquarters just after Lobognon told reporters Soro had been “prevented from returning to his country” to “take part in the electoral process.”

A source close to the Ivory Coast presidency said Soro had asked the plane to land in Ghana to avoid “arrest upon arrival” in Abidjan.

Security personnel were present at the airport as well, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

The GPS headquarters, in a private home next to the US embassy in Abidjan, had been surrounded by armed men who pushed their way inside and forced the occupants to leave.

Members of the media and party loyalists were also driven from the area.

Soro is a former ally of President Alassane Ouattara, but the two since have had a falling out.

The 2020 presidential election scheduled for October looks set to take place in tense conditions.

Violence in 2010-2011 that followed a previous election caused 3,000 deaths, and local elections last year were also marred by fraud and fighting.

Soro headed rebels fighting against then President Laurent Gbagbo in the country’s civil war in 2002.

The revolt cut the former French colony into a rebel-held north and government-controlled south, triggering years of unrest.

Gbagbo was later ousted after refusing to concede defeat to his arch-rival Ouattara in the 2010 election.