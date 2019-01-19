Terror attack in Kenya targeted the world-Official

Tuesday’s Nairobi terrorist attack on Kenyan soil that led to the death of 21 people and scores injured was targeted at the world, Kenya’s foreign affairs Cabinet Secretary, Monica Juma said on Friday.While addressing a gathering of foreign envoys based in Nairobi, she said that while this attack on the Dusit Complex was on the Kenyan territory, it was targeted at the world, noting that the terrorists targeted international interests in the country.

“The complex hosts a range international establishments and interests. The attack is a clear reminder that the terrorist objective to change the way of life of other societies is alive. It is a reminder that no country is immune to international terrorism,” she said.

She said that the business community had not been shaken, noting that the Nairobi Stock Exchange gained 19 billion shillings ($186 million) in a day.

“The reprehensible act will not change our way of life. On the contrary, it has and will continue to strengthen our resolve to strengthen our institutions and to promote regional security and global peace,” she added.

The attackers forced their way into the 14 Riverside Drive by forcing security guards at the gate to open the gate by shooting at them and immediately a suicide bomber blew himself up, before four other attackers proceeded to shoot innocent victims.

They were all neutralized by Kenyan security agencies after a 21-siege at the complex. Over 700 Kenyans were safely rescued.