Terrorists kill 25 civilians in Burkina cattle market

At least 25 civilians were killed Saturday after terrorists attacked a cattle market in Kompiembiga, at 15km from Pama in the eastern region of Burkina Faso.The attack which occurred Saturday around 1pm was perpetrated by gunmen who irrupted in a market and opened fire on the occupants.

The regional governor Colonel Saidou Sanou confirmed the massacre as the modus operandi of terrorist groups.

Friday evening, terrorist gunmen executed at least 15 civilians in the country’s most hit northern region.

In Burkina Faso, terrorist attacks have so far exterminated more than 900 people and displaced some 860,000 during these past five years.