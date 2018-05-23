Thai private sector eyes Mozambique’s oil, gas sector

Permanent Secretary of Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce Muntawan Sakuntanaga has expressed interest by her country’s private sector to invest US$2 billion in Mozambique’s natural gas sector over the next five years.The official made the announcement on Wednesday following a meeting between representatives of the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) and Thai investors who are on a visit to the southern African country.

“Last year we invested US$220 million in Mozambique, which could grow much more over the next five years because of Thailand’s interest in hydrocarbons. We will invest US$2 billion in the purchase of Mozambican gas,” Sakuntanaga told journalists after the meeting in Maputo.

The official also expressed his country’s interest in investing in a paper mill in Mozambique, adding that his government has already applied for permission to log wood from an area of 100,000 hectares that would feed the factory.

CTA official João das Neves said the Thais have also expressed interest in investing in other sectors such as agriculture and mining.

“They have also expressed interest in our mineral resources, including precious and semi-precious stones, as well as sharing experience in rice production,” das Neves said.