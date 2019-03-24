Thailand’s turbulent political history

Violent demonstrations, multiple coups and a cryptic election eve message from the king.
Thailand’s unpredictable political history has few rivals.
The country’s election Sunday is the first since a 2014 coup.
Here is a brief look at two turbulent decades in Thai politics.
– ‘Lost decade’ –
2001 – Policeman-turned-billionaire telecoms magnate Thaksin Shinawatra wins at the polls promising social welfare schemes.
2003 – A brutal war on drugs kills upwards of 2,500 people. A year later a crackdown in the Muslim-majority Deep South sparks a renewed insurgency.
2005 – Thaksin repeats electoral triumph, heading up the first civilian administration to complete a four-year term in a history rattled by army takeovers.
2006 – While at the UN in New York, Thaksin is toppled in bloodless coup. A period of protests and violent clashes ensues and historians dub the prolonged instability the “Lost Decade”.
– Yellow and Red –
2008 – Thaksin is convicted in absentia on corruption charges he says are politically motivated and flees into self-exile.
Anti-Thaksin protesters known as “Yellow Shirts” storm Bangkok’s airports, shutting them down for over a week to protest a Thaksin ally as premier — who is soon removed.
Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva becomes prime minister after a parliamentary vote.
2009 – Pro-Thaksin “Red Shirts” storm a regional summit hosted by Thailand demanding elections and forcing participants to flee by helicopter and boat.
2010 – More than 90 people are killed as the army — led by current junta leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha — opens fire on Red Shirts protesting in downtown Bangkok.
2011 – Fresh elections in 2011 see Thaksin’s younger sister Yingluck emerge as Thailand’s first female prime minister.
2014 – Anti-Yingluck demonstrators hold months-long protests that turn violent. A snap 2014 election is annulled and military seizes power.
– Junta delays, holds vote –
2016 – Junta leader Prayut oversees a crackdown on dissent and wins a referendum to change the constitution.
Thailand mourns the death of revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was seen as a figure of unity over a seven-decade reign.
2017 – Yingluck flees the country to avoid negligence charges and joins brother in self-exile.
2018 – Junta announces elections for next year after repeated delays, lifting hopes as new parties emerge.
2019 – Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn shuts down shock prime ministerial candidacy of older sister Princess Ubolratana, who stood for the Thaksin-linked Thai Raksa Chart party.
March 23, 2019 – On eve of vote, the king sends another message to Thai citizens, urging them to support “good people” and not those who create “chaos”.