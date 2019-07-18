The A to Z of Friday’s AFCON final

The final of the 32nd edition of the African Cup of Nations in Cairo on Friday pits the Fennecs of Algeria against the Lions of Senegal.Here is the A to Z of this ultimate clash between the two best teams of the competition, which began on June 21.

– A for Aliou Cissé, Senegal’s coach. Upon reaching the AFOCN final, he fulfilled his contract and to thank him, the Senegalese Football Federation extended his stay at the top until 2021.

– B for Belmadi Djamel, Algeria’s coach. Like his Senegalese counterpart, he has been leading his charges from victory to victory. To do so, he never sits on the bench but runs along the touchline to motivate his players, an animated show on the touchline.

– C for Coach. Former players who have become coaches, Cissé and Belmadi are undoubtedly the best technicians in the competition. To reach the final, they defeated Tunisia and Nigeria, coached by “white wizards,” Alain Giresse and Gernot Rohr. African expertise really deserves consideration.

– D for Duel. In addition to the players’ match symbolised by Ryad Mahrez and Sadio Mané, the final will be a technical-tactical duel between Belmadi and Cissé. Revenge in the air because the Fennecs had won in the group match

E for Egyptians. Disappointed with the elimination of their team in the quarter finals, they will watch the final as spectators from the stands or at home in front of their TV sets.

– F for Fennecs or desert foxes. It’s the name of the Algerian team

– G for Gaïndé. It is the name of a lion in Wolof, the most widely spoken language in Senegal. The most famous group of supporters is called “12th Gaïndé.”

– H for Habitual. With 18 participations for Algeria and 15 for Senegal in 32 editions, we can say that the Fennecs and the Lions are regulars at the continent’s biggest sporting event.

– I for It’s in! (Goal) Having both scored three goals so far, Sadio Mané and Ryad Mahrez, must score to match or beat Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo, who has so far been the tournament’s top scorer with five goals.

– J for Junior. Krépin Diatta, the 20-year-old of Senegal, is certainly one of the revelations of the tournament. He is expected to repeat his man of the match display against Tanzania.

– K for Koulibaly. The Senegalese defender will miss the game as he is suspended for yellow card accumulation, one of the best players in the competition will follow the final from the stands.

– L for Lions. This is the name of the Senegal team and supporters expect Sadio Mané and his teammates to behave like a predator like the feared wildcat.

– M for Match. The final will be the 52nd match of the AFCON, played for the first time with 24 teams

– N for Néant. That’s the name of the referee for the final. A Cameroonian national going by the first name Alioum.

– O for Odion Jude Ighalo. The 30-year-old Nigerian forward and currently top scorer of the tournament plays for the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua football club in China.

– P for Penalty. Unfortunate on penalties like their star Sadio Mané, who missed two, the Senegalese are trembling at the thought of facing Algeria. If they had to choose a goal, it would probably be on open play not on set pieces like a penalty.

– Q for Quartet. The quartet of referees for the final include central referee Alioum Néant, linesmen Menkouandé Evarist and Elvis Noupue, all from Cameroon, and Gabonese Eric Otogo Castane as the fourth official.

– R for Rejection. The African Football Confederation suddenly rejected the Senegalese Football Federation’s request to cancel Kalidou Koulibaly’s suspension.

– S for Supporters. Obviously, there will be a fan battle and the Algerians, having chartered 28 planes to Cairo, are determined to win it. But the Senegalese promise, thanks to their students in Egypt, to take up the challenge.

– T for Trophy. The AFCON trophy dates back to 1957 and was first won by Sudan. However, Ghana kept it for having won it three times. The second trophy, which came into play in 1980, will be owned by Cameroon. This is the third trophy, which has been in play since 2001, that Algerians and Senegalese are about to compete for.

– U for UNIQUE. The Algerians won the AFCON only once in 1990 and are dreaming of a second title.

– V for VAR. Introduced in the competition since the quarter-finals, the Video Assistance Referee has so far made people both happy and unhappy. Let us pray that it will not cause controversy during the final.

– W for “Wwooy sama” a Wolof term, synonymous with (cry of) run for your life. The term is yelled by Senegalese every threat in front of Lions camps. However, so far Senegal has conceded only one goal. Let us pray that hearts will not give up during the final.

– X for Xenophobia. This word did not come out of any mouth, despite the scant public attendance at the games. Many to travel for the Pharaohs, the Egyptians have systematically boycotted the stadiums since the elimination of Salah and his boys. Chauvinistic but not xenophobic…

– Y for Yetnahaw gaâ. This Arabic expression, which means that “May they all get out of here,” is part of the slogans that Algerians continue to use against their political leaders, while supporting the Fennecs. It shows that football does not eclipse politics in Algeria.

– Z for Zero. Zero AFCON is the track record of Lions from Senegal who have never claimed the continental trophy. This will be their second final after the one lost in 2002 to Samuel Eto’o Cameroon, the top scorer in all competitions with 16 goals.