The call for tax exemption bill, assurance of peaceful elections, grab Ghanaian media attention

The call for immediate passing of the tax exemption bill for local businesses and the assurance of peaceful elections by President Nana Akufo-Addo grab the attention of the Ghanaian press on Wednesday.The Daily Graphic says the participants at the Graphic Business Forum on Tuesday called on the Parliament to as a matter of urgency pass the bill on tax exemption to allow local businesses to operate on an even keel with foreign investments.

The IMF estimates that Ghana loses about $2 billion annually to tax holidays,

The participants also called for the decentralisation of the tax systems to enable the people to pay their taxes with much ease and convenience.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said the country would not be plunged into any form of chaos before, during and after the December general elections.

It noted that the country would not be plunged into chaos as was being preached by former President John Dramani Mahama in his bid to call for a new voters register.

“The good sense of Ghanaian people, which has preserved the peace and stability of the 4th Republic for the last 27 years, will continue to prevail, and they will not permit this country to be plunged into chaos. Ghana is bigger than the ambitions of any of us,” it added.