The Cameroonian soldier who will ref the AFCON final

The final of the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which pits Senegal against Algeria on Friday in Cairo will be officiated by Cameroonian international referee Alioum Sidi, who is a chief warrant officer of the Cameroon Air Force.36-year-old Sidi better known as Alioum Néant, has been officiating as an international referee since 2008.

During this current AFCON tournament which started in Egypt on June 21, he officiated the opening match between the hosts and Zimbabwe.

The Pharaohs, who crashed out of the competition in the Round of 16, had beaten their opening-day opponents 1-nil.

Despite his young age, Alioum Sidi already has a record that commands respect.

He officiated at the 2011 AFCON under-17, the 2011 World Cup in the same category, and then refereed the first leg of the Champions League final of the African Confederation of Football (CAF) a few months later.

However, one of the most painful memories for the man in black, who took part in AFCON 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017, is certainly the lynching he escaped with his assistants at the end of April 2017.

It was during a national championship match between Racing de Bafoussam and Feutcheu FC (2-2), two clubs from Cameroon’s western region.

On that day, before being spirited out of the stadium under heavy police escort, Bafoussam supporters threw projectiles at the refereeing trio on the grounds that they had waved away “an indisputable penalty.”