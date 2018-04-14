The Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 1.136 billion shares valued at N12.336 billion traded in 12,240 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 103.975 million shares worth N5.723 billion in 3,369 deals.

The third place was occupied by Oil and Gas Industry with a turnover of 51.007 million shares worth N436.610 million in 1,417 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.415 billion shares worth N19.644 billion were traded in 20,659 deals this week by investors in contrast to a total of 1.765 billion shares valued at N26.562 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,265 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely – Zenith International Bank Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, and Skye Bank Plc accounted for 437.704 million shares worth N5.609 billion in 2,659 deals, contributing 30.93% and 28.55% to the total equity turnover volume and value

In the Bonds sector, a total of 2,500 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N2.367 million were traded this week in 10 deals, compared with a total of 4,457 units valued at N4.247 million transacted last week in 13 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.21% to close the week at 40,928.70 and N14.784 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception NSE CG, NSE-Main Board, NSE 30, NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Pension indices that depreciated by 1.04%, 0.23%, 0.44%, 2.22%, 0.76%, 0.69% and 0.33% respectively while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)