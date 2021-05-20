The Gambia seeks Nigeria’s support for ECOWAS Presidency

The Special Envoy of President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, Mr. Mamadou Tangara has solicited Nigeria’s support for his country’s quest to produce the next President of the ECOWAS Commission.The Special Envoy and Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, who was received by Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Wednesday, said that Nigeria’s support would be instrumental in actualising his country’s ambition.

He noted that The Gambia is committed to serving the commission with dedication and in accordance with the ideals advocated by Nigeria, especially in repositioning the commission for better results.

Mr. Tangara also said that his country owed much of its growth in the different sectors to the immense assistance provided by Nigeria, especially in the judiciary, military, and education, among others.

Receiving the Special Envoy on behalf of the President Buhari, Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said that Nigeria would continue to support the aspirations and activities of the government and people of The Gambia, especially in ways that promote African brotherhood.

“We strongly remain in support of all of the activities of the government and people of The Gambia and stand with you in all ways.

“The Nigerian government remains committed to its relationship with The Gambia.

“It is a long-standing relationship of brothers of so many years.

“We consider it an important relationship not just within the ECOWAS sub-region but also we consider that as African brothers, we owe a responsibility to ourselves and to the world, to work together for the best purposes and for the best objectives that we have set for ourselves as a people,” the spokesman of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, quoted Prof. Osinbajo as saying in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Prof. Osinbajo assured the Special Envoy that President Muhammadu Buhari would treat President Barrow’s request with all the urgency it deserved.