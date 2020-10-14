The highs and lows of Nigeria@60

Nigeria celebrated sixty years of political independence with pomp and ceremony despite the current pandemic two weeks ago but as Goddy Ikeh writes, Africa’s most populous country is still where the drums of war, agitations for self-determination still persist.At independence on October 1, 1960, Nigerians were full of expectations that the new nation will meet their basic needs of shelter, education and economic prosperity and even extend its abundant mineral and agricultural resources to the other less endowed African countries.

Although some of these lofty missions were achieved, others are yet to be realised thanks to the 1966 political crisis in south-western Nigeria, the military coup that followed and the three-year civil war with the secessionist Biafra that lasted from 1967 to 1970.

Politics:

Nigeria started out with a parliamentary system of government at independence in 1960 and switched to a presidential system modeled after that of the United States in 1979 to accommodate its multi-ethnic and religious diversities.

It is the unitary system that is in practice instead of the federal system provided for in the constitution.

And many scholars have linked Nigeria’s perennial political crises to the faulty and skewed constitutions, including the current 1979 constitution handed over to the people by the former military rulers.

For instance, many Nigerians, especially southerners and some states in north central zones of the country are daily agitating for the return of the country to the regional and parliamentary system of the 1960s since the present presidential system is too expensive for the country in view of its dwindling resources and the weak and unproductive 36 federating states and the federal capital city of Abuja.

Many prominent Nigerians and former president Olusegun Obasanjo have made their views known on the urgent need to restructure the country, warning that it might break up if the country fails to address the imbalance in the existing structures of the government and its institutions, which the military skewed in favour of the north before the return to democracy in 1999 after about three decades of military rule.

Apart from the call for the independent state of Biafra by some groups from south-eastern Nigeria, there are calls for the Oduduwa nation for south-western Nigerians among other smaller groups.

Economy

Nigeria’s economic development efforts and outcomes since independence in 1960 have been varied from time to time and recent studies on the Nigerian economy have revealed the effects of salient political and economic policy landmarks and anti-development syndromes such as poor leadership, widespread corruption, political cultism, dominant external influence, high cost of governance and security challenges have impacted its development.

The studies observed that although Nigeria is politically independent it has not been free to galvanize the resources in the interest of the citizens to achieve the desired level of development.

In general, the correlation between available resources and development outcomes in Nigeria has been perverse.

The market fundamentalists pressurized the country to abandon its planning strategy, while at the same time discouraging the necessary capital investment to ensure sustainable growth and development.

Accordingly, the situation was exacerbated by military intervention which aggravated political instability and stymied democratic governance.

But since 1999 when the aberration was put in abeyance together with its stressful and corruption-ridden neo-liberal economic management system, opportunities have been created for economic emancipation and sustained growth.

The outcome was an emerging economy with relatively stable exchange rate, fairly predictable macroeconomic environment and good prospects for growth.

The GDP growth rate which was only 1.1 percent in 1999 recorded an average growth of 5.4 percent between 2000 and 2004 and rose to 6.9 percent in 2005.

Value added in manufacturing grew at an average of 8.8 percent between 2000 and 2004.

Capacity utilisation rose from about 34 percent in 1999 to over 53 percent in 2007.

Furthermore, corruption is being vigorously tackled with an intensity never witnessed before now; although it still remains endemic in the country.

But by 2013, Nigeria was named the largest economy in Africa with GDP of over US$500 billion.

It was also the continent’s biggest oil exporter with huge oil and gas reserves.

The economy recorded considerable acceleration in growth; real GDP grew by 6.3 percent, 7.6 percent, and 7.4 percent in 2009, 2010, and 2011 respectively.

Despite these figures, poverty was persistently high, and the structure of the economy is that of a typically underdeveloped country.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Nigeria was worth 448.10 billion US dollars in 2019, according to official data from the World Bank and projections from Trading Economics.

The GDP value of Nigeria represents 0.37 percent of the world economy.

In 2016, the Nigerian economy slipped into recession and was able to recover a year after.

However, Nigeria’s pioneer and foremost chamber of Commerce, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) had in its medium term outlook for Nigeria in June, 2020, predicted a bleak short medium term for the country due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

The President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje told journalists at a press conference in June that the pandemic had resulted to an unprecedented collapse in commodity prices, capital flight, turmoil in the capital market, supply chain disruption across sectors, and destabilisation of commercial and economic activities.

“Hence, we resonate with the International Monetary Fund’s position on a looming severe contraction of the economy by year end 2020,” she said.

The LCCI president, however, said that the current COVID-19 experience presented an ample opportunity for the government and policymakers to pursue structural reforms and put in place home-grown policies to engender a rebound of the nation’s economy.

According to her, reforms such as the liberalisation of the petroleum downstream sector, exchange rate convergence, securitizing government’s equities in joint ventures, privatizing government’s redundant assets and PPP-led infrastructural development are critical.

On the flip side, Mabogunje said that the current economic crisis provided a silver lining in the form of opportunities.

According to her, the pandemic would open up opportunities in areas inclusive of import substitution, creativity, innovation, and the non-oil export.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, warned in August that unless Nigeria achieved a very strong third quarter 2020 economic performance, the country might slide into recession.

“Nigeria is exposed to spikes in risk aversion in the global capital market, which will put further pressure on the foreign exchange market as foreign portfolio investors exit the Nigerian market,” the minister said.

Nigeria’s Q2 GDP growth is in all likelihood negative and unless we achieve a very strong Q3 2020 economic performance, the economy is likely to lapse into a second recession in four years with significant adverse consequences.

The country’s economy is already in recession and what is being awaited is the official confirmation which may be soon.

But the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said earlier in October that the bank would pursue expansionary monetary policies to fight recession because the fiscal policy was already constrained.

This, according to the governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, is necessary to curb rising inflation and address recession .

“At present, fiscal policy is constrained and so cannot, on its own, lift the economy out of contraction or recession, given the paucity of funds arising from weak revenue base, current low crude oil prices, lack of fiscal buffers and high burden of debt services.

“Therefore, monetary policy must continue to provide massive support through its development finance activities to achieve growth in the Nigerian economy,” Emefiele said.

Insecurity

The worsening security situation in Nigeria has never been so bad in its 60 years as an independent nation.

But what is disturbing to many Nigerians is the failure of the federal government to listen to the cries of the people to retool the security architecture and sack the service chiefs, who have over the last five years failed to make the desired difference in the war against insurgency and rescue the traumatised nation.

Many Nigerians believe that the country has become more insecure than at any other time in its history.

There is the ongoing war against Boko Haram and other insurgents in the North East, while the herdsmen and bandits and kidnappers are killing and maiming communities with impunity in the North Central and North Western zones of the country.

And Nigeria at 60 has been described as the poverty capital of the world despite its huge minerals and human resources and the intractable issue of insecurity has led some Nigerians to describe the country as a failed state.

But despite the worrisome state of the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari said in his nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 60thIndependence anniversary, that the “underlying cause of most of the problems we have faced as a nation is our consistent harping on artificially contrived fault-lines that we have harboured and allowed unnecessarily to fester.

“In addition, institutions such as civil service, police, the judiciary, the military all suffered from a general decline.

“We need to begin a sincere process of national healing and this anniversary presents a genuine opportunity to eliminate old and outworn perceptions that are always put to test in the lie they always are.”

Unfortunately, in the midst of the overbearing challenges of Nigeria at 60, Buhari said: “No government in the past did what we are doing with such scarce resources. We have managed to keep things going in spite of the disproportionate spending on security. Those in the previous Governments from 1999 – 2015, who presided over the near destruction of the country have now the impudence to attempt to criticize our efforts.”

