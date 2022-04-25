Life › Life

Happening now

Cameroon: Yaounde To Host A ‘Patriot’ Monument

Published on 25.04.2022 at 17h32 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The monument has been under construction since January 2022. It is located on the roundabout between the Prime Minister’s office and the Ministry of Higher Education.

Something new in Yaounde. It is true, it is still on its way. This is the “Patriot” monument. The building is built on the roundabout of the Prime minister’s office.

Although it is framed by a fence in the national colours (green-red-yellow), one can nevertheless see a representation of the construction site.

The main attraction here is the erection of the arches through each other, with above two hands of white colors which serve as support to the map of Cameroon.

At the bottom, there is a circle where several concrete geometric figures are represented in particular circles, rhombuses and stars.

According to the engineer in charge of the works, Hubert Andze Olinga, “it is an edifice that keeps the cultural identity of the peoples of the Center. It is composed of two fiberglass arches. Her tiara consists of two hands bearing precisely the map of Cameroon, five swimming pools, three of which are central in the shape of a star in the colors of Cameroon. The rest of the space will be pedestrian.”

This monument is the result of an action decided during an extraordinary session of the members of the community council organized on December 29, 2021 at the Yaounde city hall.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
knp Published on 22.04.2022

South West Korup National Park

Korup National Park is in the Southwest Province of Cameroon and extends over 1,260 km2 of mostly undisturbed primary forest. It is reputedly one of Africa’s…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top