The Sanusi Currency Index appreciated by 0.06 percent over the week

The value of the SANUSI Currency Index appreciated by 0.06% against the US Dollar over the week, from December 16-23, 2022.The value of the Gambian Dalasi, Ghanaian Cedi, South African Rand, Angolan Kwanza and the Algerian Dinar appreciated against the US Dollar over the week.

However, the Sierra Leonean Leone, Guinean Franc, CFA Franc, Cape Verdean Escudo, Central African CFA Franc, Botswana Pula, Moroccan Dirham, Ethiopian Birr, Egyptian Pound, Tanzanian Shilling, Liberian Dollar, Nigerian Naira and the Kenyan Shilling depreciated against the US Dollar over the period.

The Fractal Grid tables compare the percentage changes in exchange rates of eighteen African currencies and percentage changes in prices of fifteen commodities exported from Africa.

The SANUSI Currency Index is a basket of 18 African currencies.