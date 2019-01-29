‘The Zimbabwe crisis is dire’, says S/African opposition

The leader of South Africa’s main opposition Democratic Alliance party, Mmusi Maimane, has urged United Nations, the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the South African government to intervene in the Zimbabwe crisis.Maimane said on Monday that human rights were being violated in the Zimbabwe protests over Harare’s decision to hike petrol price by 150%, thereby angering Zimbabweans who have protested against the move.

“The year 2019 has started off in the worst conceivable way for our northern neighbours. Today the country finds itself on the verge of a humanitarian crisis,” Maimane said.

He added: “This is a crisis. This is a situation upon which the South African government cannot continue taking quiet diplomacy as a way forward. There is a humanitarian crisis taking place in Zimbabwe.

He alleged that there has been widespread civilian suppression, military-led violence and bloodshed in recent weeks in Zimbabwe “as (President) Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF government has implemented what can only be described as a dictator-like military clampdown on citizens”.

The clampdown has so far claimed the lives of at least 12 people.

Maimane said citizens were shot and killed, homes in poor neighbourhoods raided and the entire country was “effectively on lockdown”.

Maimane said he had been told that Zimbabweans were fleeing their country. He also heard from border officials that more than 130,000 people crossed the Beitbridge border post into South Africa in a single day in mid-January.

“The situation is dire,” he added, vowing to “fight against the oppression and murder of innocent Zimbabweans” who are mobilising and calling for change one year after being promised of that change with the ouster of former president Robert Mugabe in a coup.