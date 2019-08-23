Therapeutic research: Congolese First Lady calls for innovative financing

The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville, Antoinette Sassou N’Guesso, Thursday called for the creation of a national fund based on “innovative financing” to stimulate research in the fight against some diseases such as sickle cell.“I once again reiterate my call for the establishment of a fund dedicated to the disease (sickle cell disease), and I hope that in the coming months, countries will propose innovative ways to launch and amend this fund,” said Ms Sassou N’Guesso told the 69th session of the WHO Regional Committee in Brazzaille on Thursday.

The Congolese First Lady urged her husband, President Denis Sassou N’Guesso “to strengthen the action of some of the poles of excellence that exist in Africa.”

She also requested “the support and attention of the regional office for the Brazzaville sub-regional centre.”

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso, the American Under-Secretary for Health and Humanitarian Affairs, Brett Giroir, proposed a strategy to combat the sickle cell disease based on raising awareness and educating people about their health.