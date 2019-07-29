There is no doubt Cameroon will host 2021 AFCON – Seidou Mbombo Njoya

The President of the Cameroon Football Federation Seidou Mbombo Njoya has debunked claims that the country may lose the hosting rights of the CHAN 2020 and the AFCON 2021 to Algeria.

Fecafoot boss was speaking today after granting an interview to CRTV’s General Manager Charles Ndongo where-in he reassured Cameroonians the country will host the two competitions.

“As far as I know, there is no doubt that Cameroon is going to host the AFCON in 2021. At the end of the competition in Cairo, Egypt, we had a symbolic ceremony of the transfer of the Flag from Egypt to Cameroon which is a sign that the partnership with CAF is good as far as this competition is concerned”. Mbombo Njoya said.

As such, he described the rumours on an eventual loss of hosting right for the 2021 African Cup of Nations as false, adding that works are currently ongoing to effectively host the competition, with inspection teams expected to sojourn in Cameroon to evaluate facilities that will stage the 2020 African Nations Championship and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.