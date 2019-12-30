There is no humanitarian crisis in Cameroon, Atanga Nji says

Published on 30.12.2019 at 11h04 by JournalduCameroun

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has said there is no humanitarian crisis in Cameroon contrary to what the international community is advancing.

Paul Atanga Nji was ironically speaking on Saturday in Yaounde while dispatching humanitarian relief to the North West and South West Regions of Cameeroon.

He said the government of Cameroon has identified 152.000 internally displaced persons in Cameroon which they have duly taken charge of.

He dismissed figures from international organisations claiming there are over 500.000 internally displaced persons in Cameroon.

He accused the some international partners for faking the humanitarian figures in order to get more funding.

To him, there is government has put the situation under control and will continue to pay attention to the plight of the internally displaced persons.