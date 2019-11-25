International › APA

Third batch of 117 African migrants from Libya arrive in Rwanda

Published on 25.11.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

A third batch of 117 African refugees and asylum-seekers who have been living in Libya’s detention centers arrived late Sunday in Kigali from Libya where they were nd were transported to Gashora transit center in eastern Rwanda by bus, the UN Refugee Agency, confirmed Monday.This  third group was evacuated to  Rwanda following another batch of 189 African migrants who had arrived  in separate groups between  September and October this year.

The  refugees landed at Kigali International Airport at midnight local time.  (22.00 GMT) and were then transported to Gashora transit center in  eastern Rwanda by bus, the UN agency said.

All are  part of the 500 refugees that Rwanda pledged to receive as part of the  efforts to rescue the thousands that are languishing under gross human  rights abuses in the North African country.

As part of  integration process, all evacuees will be invited to attend language and  vocational training classes to help them integrate with local  communities during their time in Rwanda.

Further solutions will  include voluntary return to countries where they had  previously been  granted asylum, return home if safe and voluntary, or integration into  local Rwandan host communities, it said.

The UNHCR said it  provided accommodation, food and water as well as daily items at the  transit center, with currently nine health professionals including a  psychologist and a team of counsellors will help the evacuees with  trauma caused in Libya.

The arrival of new African migrants from  Libya comes after  the European Union (EU) Commissioner for  International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica has announced  earlier this month a €10.3 million support package to the UNHCR’s  Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Rwanda

According to a  statement issued to APA earlier this month, the humanitarian package   provides a life-saving avenue out of Libya for people in need of  international protection, with a view to their further resettlement.

The  funding is provided through the Emergency Trust Fund for Africa. This  initiative builds on the example of the ETM Niger, through which more  than 2,900 refugees and asylum seekers have been evacuated out of Libya  since 2017, it said.

