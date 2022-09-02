Third General Hospital in Cameroon to be Constructed in Garoua

The city of Garoua will be equipped with a general hospital. The announcement was made by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya, in a decree signed on 1st September 2022.

According to the text on the creation, organization and operation of this health institution, the General Hospital of Garoua will be responsible for providing high-level medical and paramedical care, and serve as a teaching support for the training of technical and administrative staff, especially in the training of specialists in various medical and paramedical disciplines.

It will also be responsible for promoting cooperation and research in the field of health sciences and participating, directly or indirectly, in all activities or operations of a scientific, sanitary or medical nature related to its social purpose. It now remains to find the location, determine the cost, financing mechanisms, etc. The Garoua General Hospital will strengthen the supply of quality health care and proximity to the population.

Its creation comes three months after the inauguration of the Regional Hospital Centre (RHC) and the Garoua reference hospital, structures equipped with state-of-the-art technology in public health, according to the authorities.