‘Those complicit in corruption will be brought to book’ – Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed the return of the rule of law to his country, assuring investors in Davos that those complicit in acts of corruption would be brought to book.Ramaphosa, speaking at a press conference at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, said “we are seeking to reconfirm that South Africa is a place where the rule of law should be the order of the day.”

Flanked by key members of his cabinet, Ramaphosa made it clear that integral state institutions were being restored in a bid to boost investor confidence and attract international investment.

“A critical undertaking that we have embarked on is the restoration of the rule of law and the integrity and credibility of our public institutions,” the president told the press.

Pointed to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, the president said the body had begun its work in earnest “to uncover evidence of the capture of several state institutions and processes by private interests”

“This state capture damaged several critical institutions in our country, damaged confidence in our economy and resulted in the theft of quite a lot of money from the people of South Africa.

“The commission has heard evidence of corruption on a scale far greater than many people had expected.

“But the positive thing is that while the truth has come out, it has added to our resolve as a country and as a government, and indeed, as a people, to fight corruption, to bring it to an end and to make sure that those who have been complicit in acts of corruption are brought to book.”