Thousands join anti-Bashir protests in Sudan

Tens of thousands of protesters across Sudan have taken to the streets demanding justice against deposed president Omar al-Bashir and a blanket ban on his party.Monday’s demonstrations took place in the cities of Khartoum and al-Obeid city, Genuna in the west of the country.

Bashir was spirited to court last month charged with corruption.

The protests were called by the Sudanese Professional Union, the body that was behind months of demonstrations which led to the ouster of Mr. Bashir last April.

The protesters chanted slogans demanding justice for nearly 150 protesters killed during the protests to bring down Bashir.

The protesters also demanded that Bashir’s National Congress Party be banned and its leaders who are found culpable in the killings and corruption brought to justice .

In Khartoum protesters amassed at Freedom Square to send their message to the newly constituted government made up of both civilian and military officials.