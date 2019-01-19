Thousands of Ghanaians attend funeral of slain investigative journalist

Thousands of Ghanaian mourners on Friday thronged the funeral and burial ceremony of the slain investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale in Accra.Ahmed as popularly called by his peers was buried at the Madina cemetery in Accra after a brief sorrowful Islamic rite at the Kuwait Islamic Central Mosque.

The mortal remains of the undercover journalist was wrapped in white clothes was carried to the mosque by hearse from the Police Hospital where he died of gun wounds.

Most of the mourners were youths who showed their disgust to the killing of the 31-year old journalist who dedicated his life in fighting corruption in the country.

Suale was shot and killed on Wednesday night by unknown assailants who shot him thrice and rode away on a motorbike at Madina , a suburb of Accra, the national capital. Suale played major role in unearthing alleged corruption in Ghana Football Association resulting in the dismissal of some top football administrators and referees.

Some Ghanaians are pointing accusing fingers on the Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong who exposed the identity of the undercover journalist to the general public following the Number 12 video expose of corruption in Ghanaian football which saw the dismissal of the President of the Ghana Football Association and Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive member Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi who is said to be the closed ally of the Ghanaian legislator.