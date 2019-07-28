Thousands of Ghanaians, visitors attend Year-of-Return durbar of chiefs

Ghanaians and Diaspora Africans on Saturday came in their numbers to participate in the durbar of chiefs held at Cape Coast Stadium as part of the activities marking the Year of Return and Panafest celebrations.The Chiefs dressed in traditional regalia were carried in palanquin amidst drumming and dancing. The crowd made it impossible to even catch a glimpse at some of the chiefs, whose unique regalia attracted the Diasporas.

Speaking at the occasion, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo expressed happiness that more diaspora Africans are returning to their root for the first time.

He urged them to organize themselves to come back and invest in Ghana and other African countries to boost the fortunes of the continent.

The Overlord of Asebu Traditional Area, Okatayi Amenfi, announced that his traditional area has made land available and urged all Diasporas, who want to repatriate to contact him.

Diasporas from Jamaica, Canada, USA, Britain and other Caribbean countries attended the durbar in their numbers.

The Year of Return, which coincides with the Panafest, marks 400 years of slave trade in which millions of Africans were transported across Europe and the Americas to work in mines and plantations.

This year’s event has recorded massive patronage, reviving the Panafest celebration,

Meanwhile, more Diasporas are visiting the Cape Coast and Elmina dungeons to witness the traces left behind by the slave trade.