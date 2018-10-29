Thousands of job opportunities following inaugural Kenya-China fair

More than 1,000 job opportunities have been floated by Chinese companies operating in Kenya, following the staging of the inaugural Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA) career fair, held in Nairobi on Monday.Prospective job applicants, who have accumulated experiences in various professional disciplines, thronged various stands at the career fair as more than 50 Chinese firms sought to showcase their corporate profiles in the battle for local human talent.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of Asia and Australasia Affairs, Ambassador Christopher Chika, welcomed the Chinese companies’ commitment to deepen bilateral relations through career development opportunities.

Such Career Fairs, he noted will continue playing a key role to break cultural barriers while providing direct linkages between prospective job seekers and the recruiting firms.

“Kenya has established strategic relationships with China, testified by the frequency of the interaction of the two country’s top leadership. In the economic space, more than 400 Chinese companies have been creating quality local jobs and establishing crucial skills transfer linkages for Kenya’s development agenda,” he said.

The forthcoming and first ever China International Import Exhibition (CIIE) to be held early next month, in Shanghai China and to be attended by President Kenyatta, Amb Chika said, will be a major international platform to further boost bilateral relations and trade.

The Chinese Embassy to Kenya Charge d’Affaires, Li Xuhang, said Chinese companies are looking to employ Kenyans holding solid professional competences with a passion for hard work and diligence.

He noted that building on these critical competencies of both local and Chinese employees, a company such as the China Road and Bridge Corporation had been able to complete the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project well ahead of schedule.