Three Cameroonian players fail age test at U17 Afcon

Three Cameroonian players have failed the Magnetic resonance imaging scan tests to determine if they fall within the age limit at the Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Tanzania.

As statement released by the Caf Medical Committee of the competition with regards to the MRI exams revealed three Cameroonian players are over 17 years and thus ineligible for the competition.

The players are; Camal Ryan Moumbagna, Arc-En-Ciel Mintongo Mpal and Aliou Soulemanou Hendji.

Other teams at the competition also had players who failed the test. Host nation Tanzania had two players who failed the tests while one player from Guinea equally fell into the MRI dragnet.