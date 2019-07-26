Three Cameroonians arrested in Bangladesh for fraud

Three Cameroonian citizens have been arrested in Bangladesh for defrauding businessmen under the pretext of “magically” converting the local currency Dhaka into dollars.

The accused Dongmeza N Guegni, 32, Tchikamen Rodrigue, 31, and Alexandre Mafeja, 48, were arrested between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning by a team of the Rapid Action Batallion, RAB-4.

At a press conference on Wednesday, RAB-4 Commanding Officer (CO) Md Mozammel Haque said the accused moved around introducing themselves as businessmen and promising to convert the local currency into dollars.

“They would scrub chemicals on the Tk1,000 note and wrap it in foil paper, before putting it into an electronic device. They would then give the victim a box of dollars,” the CO said.

After earning the faith of the businessmen, the Cameroonians would demand a larger sum for conversion. Once in possession of the money, the conmen would give the victim a box of plane white paper, asking them to open it after 24 hours as the conversion would take some time, Dhaka Tribune reports.

“In the meantime, the conmen would flee with the money,” the RAB-4 CO added.