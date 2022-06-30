Three Cameroonians Nominated « Ballon d’or africain 2022 »

The Confederation of African Football has just published the first list of nominees for the CAF Awards 2022 which will be held on 21 July 2022 in Rabat, Morocco. In the category of best player of the year, three Cameroonians appear. They are Vincent Aboubakar, Karl Toko Ekambi and Zambo Anguissa.

The nominees unveiled are mainly the male categories, namely Player of the Year, Inter-Club Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year. The nominees for the women’s categories will be announced in due course.

A panel composed of technical experts, CAF legends and journalists decided the list in different categories taking into consideration the performance at all levels of the candidate between September 2021 and June 2022.

The winners of each category will be designated by a panel of voters composed of CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, head coaches and captains of member associations as well as clubs involved in the group phase of interclub competitions.

The CAF Awards 2022 will be held prior to the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competition, the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations TotalEnergies Morocco 2022 scheduled for 02-23 July 2022. The event also coincides with the two-year anniversary of the launch of CAF’s strategy for women’s football.