Three Cameroonians star in Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’

Cameroon was proudly represented in Beyonce’s new film titled Black is King released recently in celebration of the African continent.

Much has been made of the featuring or artiste, Salatiel in the song ‘Water’ as well as his presence in the movie but two other Cameroonians flew the nation’s flag high in the project that brought together some of the continent’s best act.

Actress Constance Ejuma was one of the stars of the movie who is well known within the Hollywood corridors after equally starring for “Balck Panther”.

Constance whose reputation has grown in the past years was proud to flaunt a picture of herself and Beyoncé on set during the movie sipping tea.

“Yours truly. With a literal seat at the table. Sipping tea with the Queen of the Beyhive. Surreal. What a time for Beyonce to serve us Black is King. And not a moment too soon,” the actress wrote on her official Instagram Page.

Another Cameroonian who made his mark on the movie is fashion designer Imane Ayissi who was used as one of the major fashion designers to provide his collection to the set made up mainly of African actors. The collection of designs were equally flaunted by Beyoncé on her website giving the designer who has grown in reputation in recent years more prominence and visibility.