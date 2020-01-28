Three children killed in renewed Tripoli skirmish

Three children were among the fatalities as fighting raged in a district of the Libyan capital Tripoli on Tuesday, the Health ministry said.Ameen Al Hashmi of the ministry said the latest fighting between soldiers of the Accord Government and troops loyal ot renegade general Khalifa Hafter took place in the neighborhood of Hadaba Al Badri.

Hashmi who accused Hafter’s forces of firing shells indiscriminately on residential areas, said the children aged between nine and 12 were on their way to school when they were caught up in the fighting.

It was reported Monday that a Moroccan worker was killed and three others wounded in an air strike on Mitiga airport in Tripoli which was blamed on Hafter’s men.

Despite repeated attempts at peace talks in Russia and Germany in recent weeks, hostilities over the battle for Tripoli have been intensifying.