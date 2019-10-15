Three children killed in Tripoli airstrike

Three children belonging to the same family were killed in an airstrike on Al Furnaj neighborhood of the Libyan capital Tripoli, 5 km east of city center, a spokesman of the National Accord government told journalists on Monday.The spokesman of the Health ministry Fawzi Wanis said the three young girls died and their mother and little brother were seriously wounded when fighter jets belonging to fighters loyal to Khalifa Hafter repeatedly pounded the area.

The President of the Presidential Council Faiz Serraj visited the scene of the air strike including the house where the girls lived with their mother and brother.

The council issued a statement condemning the airstrike, accusing Hafter’s forces of targeting populated parts of Tripoli and causing casualties among civilian non-combatants.

It called for help from the UN Mission in Libya to protect civilians as directed by a UN Security Council resolution.

It also called on legal and humanitarian organizations to document the so-called crimes by Hafter’s forces with a view to bringing them to justice.

The UN Support Mission in Libya has since condemned the airstrike on Al Furnaj neighborhood, describing it as a war crime being committed against innocent lives.

It urged member states and relevant international institutions to exert all possible efforts and take all necessary measures to put an end to repeated violations of international humanitarian and human rights law by the belligerents in Libya.