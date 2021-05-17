Three Chinese mine workers kidnapped in western Ethiopia

The rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) otherwise known as the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) has said they have kidnapped three Chinese mine workers in Mendi district of western Ethiopia.“We have detained three Chinese nationals involved in a mining operation in Mendi, West Wellega Zone , they are all in safe hands and in good health” an OLF-OLA statement on Monday said.

A picture displaying photos of the abducted Chinese citizens has been released along with the statement.

“Mining companies operating in this area have been responsible for the displacement of many farming communities that were not adequately compensated,” the statement claimed.

OLF-OLA claimed the authorities in the area not legitimate and cannot allocate lands for such huge investment projects.

Last week, Ethiopia designated OLF after several attacks in different parts of the country targeting civilians and public infrastructure over the past couple of years.

The country’s parliament said the decision would apply to organizations and individuals who collaborate, have links with or relate to the ideas and actions of the designated “terrorist” organizations.