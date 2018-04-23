Three Chinese mining companies ordered to leave Cameroon

Hong Kong, Peace Mining and Lu, and Lang, all Chinese companies carrying out mining activities in the East region, have been ordered to leave Cameroon.

Authorities at the Cameroon’s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Technological Development, said the companies were banned for non-compliant with contractual terms.

Going by a statement the authorities issued on Saturday, Hong Kong company did not have documents authorizing it to carry out mining activities. Meantime, Peace Mining and Lu and Lang companies, departure is linked to a series of conflicts recorded between their employees and local populations which have resulted in deaths, in addition to the non-respect of the environment.

These companies reportedly contributed significantly to the degradation of the environment through the diversion of rivers, and obstruction of rivers by mud, which has had a negative impact on agriculture and livestock.

Studies from several local organisations reveal that gold exploitation activities in Cameroon by Chinese companies has caused the death of at least 34 people in 2017.