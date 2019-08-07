Three dead in Mozambique prison riot

Published on 07.08.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

At least three inmates were confirmed dead in the regional penitentiary in the northern Mozambican city of Nampula on Wednesday following a riot after one of the guards accidentally dropped a teargas grenade inside the facility.Private television station STv reported that the clashes began when angry prisoners reacted by storming and setting fire to the prison’s administrative block where documents relating to their cases are stored.

The rioters also attacked the prison kitchen and health centre.

The situation was only brought under control following the intervention of the police.

According to STv, in addition to the three fatalities, four other

prisoners were seriously injured and are currently admitted at Nampula Central Hospital.

Two guards were slightly

injured.

No prisoners escaped during the disturbances.

The Northern Regional Penitentiary currently houses more than 1,700 inmates.

Mozambique’s prisoner population has surged eight-fold in three

decades to around 80,000 inmates.