Three die in Spain building fire, baby critical

Published on 05.01.2019 at 13h54 by AFP

Three people died Saturday in a fire in an apartment block in northeastern Spain and at least 16 others were injured, including a baby boy who is critical, firefighters said.

The cause of the blaze in Badalona was as yet unknown as was the identity and ages of the three victims, a spokeswoman for firefighters in the region of Catalonia told AFP.

Among the injured are a baby boy, who is critical, and two adults in serious condition, the firefighting department said on its Twitter feed.

The blaze had been extinguished by late morning, leaving the 10-storey building streaked with large black marks.

