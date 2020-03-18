Three Ghanaians die of COVID-19 in Europe – Official

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirely Ayorkor Botchwey announced on Wednesday that three Ghanaians had died of coronavirus in Europe.According to the minister, two of the deceased were confirmed dead in Italy while the other passed away in Denmark after being infected with the virus.

The virus is having a hugely negative impact on the world with the global infection toll hitting 200,000 after doubling in less than two weeks.China, Italy, Iran, Spain, and Germany reportedly suffered the highest number of infections.

Meanwhile, Ghana recently recorded its seventh case.

The Ghana Health Service has also warned of impending cases if the general public did not adhere to the precautionary measures being aired on television and radio stations.

The Director of Public Health of the GHS, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, stated that since the pandemic is still raging, the country’s far from robust health system means that more cases will be recorded.

“So while the pandemic is not over and generally our health system is not strong, potentially there is a risk we could get more cases”, he was quoted by local radio station Starr FM in Accra as saying.