Three injured from latest Guinea unrest

Three people have been injured including one who sustained bullet wounds after skirmishes between supporters of Guinea’s opposition National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) and the police on Monday.By Sadjo Diallo

The latest unrest in Bambéto, a neighbourhood in the upper suburbs of Conakry occurred during the funeral of victims of the FNDC demonstrations in mid-October, which killed 13 people, 11 in Conakry and two in the town of Mamou.

Shortly before the bodies were retrieved from the Sino-Guinean hospital in the Kipé district, clashes broke out between the families of the victims and the security operatives.

However a further escalation was averted after intervention by FNDC officials.