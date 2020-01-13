Three Kenya teachers killed by suspected al-Shabaab militants

Published on 13.01.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Suspected al-Shabaab militants have killed three teachers in a daring dawn raid in Garissa, northern Kenya on Monday.The armed militants attacked a local primary school, destroyed a telecommunication mast and murdered three teachers.

“This morning at around 02.00 hrs, suspected armed AS Militia attacked Kamuthe Primary school, Kamuthe Police Post, a telecommunications mast and murdered 3 teachers,” the Kenya Police said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

“The telecommunications mast is partially damaged but operational. Security agencies are pursuing the attackers,” added the statement.

The attack comes barely a week after an unknown number of al-Shabaab militants on 7 January accessed the Manda Airstrip in Lamu and launched an attack that saw three Americas killed and some equipment including aircraft at the facility destroyed.

Kenya has experienced numerous terror attacks since the country sent its troops in Somalia in 2011 to rout out the militants.

al-Shabaab militants have in the past staged attacks on Kenyan soil, targeting security officers and civilians in border regions.