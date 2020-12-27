Three killed as Rwanda sand mine collapses

International › APA

Published on 27.12.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

At least three people died in the wreckage of an illegal sand mine in Rwanda’s northern province, local media has reported Sunday quoting a senior local administrative official in the region.The mayor of Burera district where the accident occurred, Marie Chantal Uwanyirigira explained that the crash occurred in a mine in a village, not far from the Ugandan border.

“The miners were engaged in drilling without official permission,” Uwanyirigira said.

According to her, preliminary information indicate  the incident occurred due to a violation of safety rules at work.

Small-scale mining in Rwanda’s hilly landscape has led to landslides and mine collapses in recent months.

Official estimates show that earnings from Rwanda’s mineral exports more than doubled to $373-million in 2017 up from $166-million a year before.

The government says revenues are expected to climb to $600 million in this year.

