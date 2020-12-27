Three killed as Rwanda sand mine collapses

At least three people died in the wreckage of an illegal sand mine in Rwanda’s northern province, local media has reported Sunday quoting a senior local administrative official in the region.The mayor of Burera district where the accident occurred, Marie Chantal Uwanyirigira explained that the crash occurred in a mine in a village, not far from the Ugandan border.
“The miners were engaged in drilling without official permission,” Uwanyirigira said.
According to her, preliminary information indicate the incident occurred due to a violation of safety rules at work.
Small-scale mining in Rwanda’s hilly landscape has led to landslides and mine collapses in recent months.
Official estimates show that earnings from Rwanda’s mineral exports more than doubled to $373-million in 2017 up from $166-million a year before.
The government says revenues are expected to climb to $600 million in this year.