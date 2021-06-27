International › APA

Happening now

Three Médecins Sans Frontières workers killed in Tigray

Published on 27.06.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Three workers of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) were killed in Abi Adi district in restive Tigray region where the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have established a stronghold.MSF said it had lost contact with the workers while they were traveling on Thursday afternoon.

Their bodies were found near their empty car on Friday morning. 

The government of Ethiopia in a statement blamed forces of TPLF over the killing and expressed condolences for the victims of the attack.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently said the federal government has been providing security protection to members of the humanitarian organizations while operating in such areas to avoid such tragic incidents.

The workers were identified as Maria Hernandez, an emergency coordinator from Spain, Yohannes Halefom Reda, an assistant coordinator, and Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael, an MSF driver.

Two of them were,Ethiopian.

The CEO of the Tigray Interim Administration Dr. Abrham Belay denounced the attack and vowed for revenge.

The interim administration said it will renew its commitment to implement coordinated relief and aid service works in affected areas in collaboration with the concerned bodies of the federal government of Ethiopia.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top