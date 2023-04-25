Three Million Cameroonians Affected By Malaria In 2022

The figure is from the Ministry of Public Health. Cameroon is among the 11 most affected nations in the world.

The 16th International Malaria Day is celebrated this Tuesday, April 25. In the run-up to this day, the Ministry of Public Health has published its annual report on this disease. In 2022, 3,327,381 cases of malaria were reported by health facilities in the country, representing 29.6% of all consultations. With these cases, “Cameroon is among the 11 countries most affected by malaria in the world,” reveals the ministry. However, it adds that “hospital data in Cameroon show an overall stagnation of confirmed cases over the past few years”. malaria remains one of the main causes of death in Cameroon.

The East region has the highest incidence of cases. With 41% of children under 5 years old affected, 51% of people over 5 years old and 7% of pregnant women. Figures from the Ministry of Public Health also reveal that between 2021 and 2022, hospital mortality due to malaria has fallen by almost 4 points, from 13.5% to 9.9% of all recorded deaths. The Far North and Adamaoua regions have recorded the highest mortality rates. In the same year, the Ministry of Public Health claims that more than 99% of severe malaria cases were treated. This year, the 16th World Malaria Day is celebrated under the theme: “It’s time to reach zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement”.

To accelerate the fight against the disease, Cameroon continues to implement a series of measures. One of them is to apply for funding from the Global Fund’s Round 7 grant, which is already financing the fight against tuberculosis, hiv/aids and malaria in Cameroon.