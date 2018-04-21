Three new airlines to serve Douala airport

Three new airlines will serve Douala International Airport as early as next May, APA learned Saturday from the Cameroon aeronautical and airports authorities.Congo Airways, South Africa Link and Africa Jet, a Gabonese company, will join the other companies, bringing to 20 the number of companies serving the airport.

This announcement confirms Douala airport as “the main hub of Central Africa,” said the country’s Ministry of Transport (MINT).

Meanwhile, an ICAO expert mission is auditing until next Friday, the airports of Douala and Yaoundé to check the security measures, while flight activities continue as usual.

Douala International Airport is ranked first among Cameroonian airport in terms of the number of passengers, since of the more than one million registered passengers per year in the country, more than 800,000 passengers go through Douala.