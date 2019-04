At least three people have been killed and up to a dozen others injured in a landslide in northern Malawi, local media reported on Sunday.Several people have ben reported missing after a boulder fell near a village straddling the Mphompha hills and Lake Malawi early on Saturday.

Police in Malawi say those who died in the landslide have been identified as two 12 and 15 year-old boys and a woman.

The missing have been identified as three toddlers, a ten-year old, and two women.