Three perish in shipwreck off Cameroon

Published on 26.08.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

At least three deaths were reported at midday on Monday after a boat sank a few hours earlier off the Cameroonian town of Limbe, some 450 kilometres southwest of the capital, Yaoundé, APA learned from security sources.By Félix Cyriaque Ebolé Bola

The victims, all women, were among some 200 passengers who left neighbouring Nigeria on Sunday night for the city of Tiko.

The ship, it is reported, overturned in very bad weather, under pressure from huge waves on the high seas near the Bakassi peninsula.

The Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), an elite army unit, reported that it was initially able to rescue 107 people.

15 of them were admitted to the intensive care unit of the Limbe District Hospital.

Those caught up in the shipwreck were merchants, students and tourists.

A local source told APA by phone, that the death toll could be higher.