Three policemen interdicted for selling riffle to civilian

Three police officers are currently facing disciplinary action for allegedly selling an AK47 riffle to a civilian, APA learns here on Wednesday.The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, ordered their interdiction immediately for indulging in such act at Weija, a suburb of Accra.

They are Sgt. Stanley Mensah and Corporal Emmanuel Takyi of Weija Police Station and Corporal Simon Osei of the Rapid Response Unit of the Police.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) David Eklu, said the officer in question and the patron of the riffle, Ibrahim Tetteh, were both in police custody.

The statement said the officers and the civilian would be charged to court for the law to take its course, assuring the public that the said riffle had been retrieved.