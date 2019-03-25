Three rebel chiefs named ‘advisers’ to Central African government

Three top rebel chiefs have been named “special military advisers” to the Central African Republic government, the presidency said Monday as the volatile country sought to honour a February peace deal.

The three will be charged with setting up special joint units under the peace accord reached in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, the eighth since mainly Muslim rebels overthrew president Francois Bozize, a Christian, in 2013.

The accord, signed in Bangui on February 6, brought together President Faustin-Archange Touadera and the leaders of 14 armed groups who control some 80 percent of the country’s territory.

The three rebel chiefs were named as Ali Darassa, head of Unity for Peace in Central Africa (UPC), Mahamat Alkatim, head of the Patriotic Movement for Central Africa (MPC), and Bi Sidi Souleymane, head of the 3R group (Return, Reclamation, Reconciliation).

They will help assure security alongside the national army.

Other rebel officials were also given roles including Adama Chaibou of the MPC, tasked with relations with the Arab world.

The announcement in early March of a new government in Bangui after the Khartoum accord sparked a wave of protest by armed groups demanding more ministerial positions.

The African Union set up a follow-up meeting to shore up the peace deal that resulted in a new agreement to form an inclusive government.