Three Senegalese peacekeepers die in chopper crash in CAR

Three Senegalese peacekeeping soldiers died and another was wounded in the crash of a helicopter in the western town of Bouar, Central African Republic (CAR), the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Senegalese Army (Dirpa) said in a statement issued Friday.The MI 35-type aircraft crashed at landing in the town located in western CAR, Dirpa explains, adding that the crew was returning from an “operational mission” carried out under the umbrella of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The damaged chopper “is part of the fleet of Senegalese helicopters engaged in the backup mission for peace in that country,” bedeviled by violence between armed groups for years, the statement added.

Besides, Dirpa announces that the General Staff of the Army is in permanent contact with the United Nations authorities with a view to the evacuation of the wounded and the repatriation of the corpses.”